NEW YORK, February 1. /TASS/. It is up to US President Donald Trump to make a decision on sanctions against Russia, his special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"That's going to be up to the president of the United States what he wants to do. That's his call as the leader of our nation," he told Fox News, when asked if the Trump administration planned to introduce additional restrictions against Russia to achieve progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

On June 14, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine at a meeting with senior Foreign Ministry officials. His terms included Ukraine withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and abandoning plans to join NATO. In addition, Moscow said that all Western sanctions must be lifted and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status must be guaranteed, while Ukraine must ensure the rights, freedoms and interests of its Russian-speaking citizens.