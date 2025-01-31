Trump to profit from Ukrainian conflict by selling arms to Europe — expert

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, after withdrawing his country from the Ukrainian conflict, will continue to capitalize on European countries by selling them weapons manufactured at US plants in the EU to be shipped to the Kiev regime, political scientist and foreign relations expert Vladimir Karasev told TASS.

In his opinion, under such circumstances, Russia will proceed with its special military operation in Ukraine until its objectives are achieved because this is a matter of national security.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that, if Kiev "runs out of bullets," the conflict with Ukraine would end in a month or two. According to the Russian leader, "in this regard, Ukraine has almost no sovereignty."

"The question is the likelihood of such an outcome. Trump, as a businessman, will follow this strategy. He will pull the US out of the conflict but will tell the EU - look, you are supporting Ukraine, Ukraine needs support, you will send your money to American arms factories in Europe, we will produce weapons, you will buy them and send to support the Kiev regime. All other approaches are not interesting or profitable for him. He needs to earn revenue," Karasev said.

According to him, the special military operation will continue as its objectives, particularly, the disarmament of Ukraine and the withdrawal of Kiev’s militants from historical regions have not yet been achieved.

During his election campaign, recently elected Trump promised that he would resolve the Ukraine conflict within a short timeframe. Already at that time, many experts voiced concerns about the potential significant reduction of US financial aid to Ukraine in the event of Trump’s victory. Then, Vladimir Zelensky remarked that if Washington cuts off its assistance to Kiev, it must fall on EU countries.

Earlier, Politico reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had suspended spending on nearly all foreign aid programs for 90 days. Any decisions to continue, alter, or stop foreign aid funding programs will be made after review by the top US diplomat. Reuters later reported that the USAID had paused projects related to providing assistance to Ukraine.