MFA dismisses NATO's allegations about Russia’s attempt on life of Rheinmetall CEO

SARANSK, January 31. /TASS/. NATO's claims that Russia might allegedly prepare an assassination attempt against Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger are part of the alliance's propaganda campaign to fan anti-Russian hysteria, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"This is a classic long-running NATO propaganda campaign to whip up anti-Russian hysteria," Zakharova pointed out, commenting on accusations voiced by NATO Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid Action and Cyber James Appathurai.

"We have been seeing and hearing this for a long time. Why? Because the situation around Ukraine is a failure for them. Because the economic indicators are hopeless," Zakharova said.