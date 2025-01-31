MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The probability of the Ukraine conflict's rapid end is less than 15%, the National Bank of Ukraine stated in its latest report published on the organization's website.

Just as low is the possibility of the Ukrainian infrastructure’s rapid restoration and acceleration of the country’s European integration. In fact, the forecast shows that hostilities are likely to intensify, which would only lead to further destruction of the country's production and energy infrastructure (up to 50%), the bank said, estimating the prospects of Ukraine's economic development.

On June 14, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the conditions for a settlement in Ukraine at a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry. They include the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from Donbass and Novorossiya, and Kiev's pledge not to join NATO. The rights, freedoms, and interests of Russian-speaking citizens must also be fully ensured in Ukraine. Russia considers it necessary to lift all Western sanctions against it and to establish Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status. However, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on December 4, 2024 that there were no grounds for Russia-Ukraine talks.