Russian forces liberate five communities in Kharkov Region, Donbass area over week

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated five communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donbass area over the week of January 25-31 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region through active operations… Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Zelyonoye, Novoyelizavetovka and Novovasilevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over week

Russian forces delivered seven strikes on energy facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the week of January 25-31, the Russian Armed Forces delivered seven combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting critical energy sites supporting the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector. In addition, the strikes targeted the infrastructure of military airfields and the sites for assembling and storing attack unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats and preparing them for use, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 2,200 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 2,200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy tanks in the Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. They liberated the settlement of Nikolayevo-Daryino. Combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, a heavy mechanized brigade, four mechanized and two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade, it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in those frontline areas over the week amounted to 2,200 personnel, nine tanks, 57 armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 144 motor vehicles, 22 field artillery guns and 13 electronic warfare stations, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 2,425 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 2,425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 22 enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 2,425 personnel, two tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, including nine US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 53 motor vehicles, 39 field artillery guns, among them 16 NATO weapons, and six electronic warfare stations, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 1,445 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 1,445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 1,445 personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and four US-manufactured HMMWV armored vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns, among them three Western-made weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 field ammunition depots and three electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 4,000 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 4,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, two National Guard brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 4,000 personnel, five tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and three US-manufactured M113 armored personnel carriers, 48 motor vehicles and 25 field artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,015 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,015 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 31 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 1,015 personnel, four tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and 31 field artillery guns, including five NATO weapons, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel and 24 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 592 Ukrainian UAVs, 31 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 592 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 31 HIMARS rockets over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 31 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 592 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 290 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Over 40 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in week

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 43 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 41,987 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,975 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,511 multiple rocket launchers, 21,087 field artillery guns and mortars and 31,060 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.