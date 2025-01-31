Industrial production facilities sustain damage in Ukraine’s east — governor

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Industrial production facilities have been damaged in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, in the east of Ukraine, Governor Sergey Lysak said on Friday.

"Several industrial production facilities were damaged," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, damage to the industrial facilities was reported in the region’s Nikopol District. He did not specify the scale of the damage or how many facilities have been damaged.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens went off three times in the region.