Six more families with children returned to Russia from Syria — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Six more Russian families with children have been evacuated from Syria onboard a Russian emergencies ministry’s plane, Russian children’s rights ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova said.

"Six families with eight children have returned onboard this plane. The youngest girl is under one, the oldest child is 17. Now they will go to St. Petersburg, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Moscow Region, and Krasnodar Region," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to Lvova-Belova, in all, sixteen Russian nationals have been returned from Syria. In her words, one family from Krasnodar - the husband, his wife and their eight-year son - arrived in Syria to visit their relatives in December but could not return home as air communication was suspended.

The ombudswoman thanked Russia’s ministries of defense and foreign affairs, the Russian embassy in Syria for assistance and said that her office continues making efforts to return home all those who have applied for help. "We are in touch with families," she added.

Lvova-Belova said earlier that following the recent developments in Syria she had received requests from Russian families with children who had problems with the return from that country. Three families have already been returned home.