NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. The conflict with Russia threw Ukraine 100 years back, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with US journalist Megyn Kelly.

"Ukraine is being set back 100 years; their energy grid is being wiped out. I mean, someone’s going to have to pay for all this reconstruction after the fact. And how many Ukrainians have left Ukraine, living in other countries now? They may never return. I mean, that’s their future, and it’s in danger in that regard," he said in the transcript of the interview, released by the US Department of State.

In his words, the previous US administration "somehow led people to believe that Ukraine would be able not just to defeat Russia but destroy them, push them all the way back to what the world looked like in 2012 or 2014."

However, as a result, the United States has been "funding is a stalemate, a protracted conflict, and maybe even worse than a stalemate" in which "human suffering continues.".