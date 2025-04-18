Tehran hopes to welcome Putin this year — Iranian foreign minister

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Iran expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Tehran in 2025, the republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Mr. [Masoud] Pezeshkian, the president of Iran, has invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to pay a visit to Tehran. We hope that this trip will take place this year," Araghchi noted.

Pezeshkian visited Moscow early this year. Following talks in the Kremlin on January 17, the Russian and Iranian presidents signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the two countries.