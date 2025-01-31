KURSK, January 31. /TASS/. The soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces who killed civilians in the settlement of Russkoye Porechnoye must face an international tribunal, Alexander Khinshtein, the region’s acting governor, said.

"Perpetrators of Russkoye Porechnoye’s civilian killings must face a new Nuremberg. There have been new details on the crimes of the Ukrainian Nazis in the bordering Kursk Region. During interrogation, a militant captured by our troops confessed to horrible atrocities," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein also described Ukrainian militants as "ideological successors of fascists." "Ukrainian Nazis are not just ideological successors of the German fascist invaders, they are the same kind of savages who deserve the most severe punishment. During the war, the Germans set up concentration camps, tossed grenades into basements with civilians, tortured people. It is horrible that today it once again happens on our land," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The acting regional head expressed condolences to the loved ones of the victims. "I extend my deepest condolences to everyone who lost their relatives and friends. They were taken away so cruelly and savagely, and this pain can never be dulled by anything. I assure you that the authorities of the Kursk Region will provide all the necessary support to the victims' loved ones, including in arranging funerals. I am confident that an international tribunal awaits every criminal who brought death and genocide to our land. The memory of their victims will be carefully preserved across Kursk's land!" he wrote.

Earlier, Russia's Investigative Committee reported that investigators had identified at least five Ukrainian servicemen involved in crimes against civilians in the settlement of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region, with one of them already detained. As of now, the soldiers are suspected in the murder of 22 civilians, whose bodies were hidden in the basements of country houses, as well as the rape of eight women. Investigators, along with the Russian Defense Ministry, have taken the bodies of the deceased civilians. Appropriate forensic tests have already been scheduled. The investigative work conducted in Russkoye Porechnoye points to the large-scale nature of the crimes committed by the Ukrainian militants.