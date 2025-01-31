US deploys early warning system in Red Sea to counter Houthi attacks

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. The US Navy has successfully deployed an advanced analytical system in the Red Sea which will help detect potential attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement against US ships and allow preemptive measures to be taken to ensure their safety, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, deputy head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), said.

"This tactical reachback <...> has been a game-changer in creating tactical advantage at sea. It [system] takes data from multiple assets and sensors, [a] massive fusion effort into a single pane of glass," Defense One quoted him as saying. "We use this thing every day, if not every hour, every day when tactical intensity increases on decision-making," he added.

The system relies on real-time communication between ships and US naval intelligence centers worldwide, with massive amounts of data being processed. Its effectiveness is enhanced by close cooperation with private companies specializing in satellite imagery and other intelligence. Additionally, artificial intelligence is employed, significantly accelerating the analysis of acquired images.

Sam Tangredi, a professor at the US Naval Academy, acknowledged in an interview with Defense One that such a system might do more harm than good for the US Navy. In his opinion, ship commanders may become overly reliant on analysts' recommendations, which can sometimes be erroneous, and may hesitate to make independent decisions based on the current situation.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, the US Navy's Assistant Deputy Chief for Operations, Plans, and Strategy, said the Pentagon was optimistic about the prospects of the Yemeni Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, halting attacks in the Red Sea due to ceasefire agreements reached in the Gaza Strip.