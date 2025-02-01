US to put pressure on both Russia, Ukraine to end conflict — Trump’s envoy

NEW YORK, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to put pressure on both Moscow and Kiev in order to facilitate an end to the conflict in Ukraine, his special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"These are the kind of things we're looking at talking about. How do we apply pressure, not only to the Russians and incentives as well, but also to the Ukrainians? We're going to give them incentives and pressure points as well. This gives the president of the United States leverage to complete that, and that's what we're doing," he told Fox News.

"Most people should be very comfortable in the fact that he (Trump - TASS) knows exactly what he's doing. He knows where to apply pressure, where not to apply pressure, but more importantly, that he will create leverage and leverage both with the Ukrainians and the Russians. And you can read between the lines on that is how, in fact, you create leverage," Kellogg added.