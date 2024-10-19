Ka-52M helicopter crews thwart Ukrainian troop rotation in Russia’s Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Ka-52M helicopter crews have thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian troops in a border area in the borderline Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Ka-52M helicopter crews from a combined arms tactical group thwarted the Ukrainian army’s rotation in a Kursk border area. While performing the combat mission to back ground troops, pilots launched missiles using coordinates provided by a forward air controller, wiping out Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles. After carrying out the attack, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver at an extremely low altitude and released decoy flares to avoid being hit by enemy missiles. The forward air controller confirmed that the targets had been destroyed," the statement reads.

The ministry also released footage of the attack.