Germany still against inviting Ukraine to NATO — Zelensky

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Germany is still skeptical about inviting Ukraine to NATO while Kiev’s and Washington’s positions on this matter have become closer, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO was discussed during his this and last week’s trips to Europe, including at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We spoke much about Ukraine’s future in NATO. Germany’s position is very important for me. I think the Germans are still skeptical. We are close to NATO with the United States as we have never been before," he told a news conference.

He also noted that Germany is still reluctant to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons. "This is a painful issue for them," he added.

Zelensky submitted his plan for ending the conflict to the Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, on October 16. One of its priorities is Ukraine’s immediate invitation to NATO. On October 18, Scholz told a joint news conference with visiting US President Joe Biden that NATO’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict would result in a catastrophe and called for preventing this.