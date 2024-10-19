Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts up to 75 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted up to 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the group’s Spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin told TASS.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the 57th motorized infantry and the 125th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Liptsy and Russkaya Lozovaya. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted up to 75 troops and three cars," he said.