Russia uses yuan in settlements not only with China, but also with third countries — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 18. /TASS/. Russia uses yuan in settlements both with China and with third countries Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the BRICS media.

"In our trade with China, the ruble and the yuan occupy 95%. By the way, we also use yuan in settlements with third countries, which helps strengthen the yuan as an international currency," he said.

Putin also noted that this is not happening because China wants to harm anyone. "It is just the situation and circumstances that are developing," Putin added.