Ukraine cannot engage in talks with Russia from position of strength, as it loses — Orban

BUDAPEST, October 18. /TASS/. Ukraine cannot negotiate with Russia from a position of strength, as it is being advised by Western countries, because it is suffering defeat on the battlefield, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth radio.

"As a result of the hostilities, the situation has changed in Russia's favor, so Ukraine cannot negotiate from a position of strength, as the West advises, while people are dying on the front," he said. The prime minister emphasized that this is why it is necessary to reach a ceasefire and start peace talks as soon as possible.

"I think the right idea is not to fight, but to make peace or at least a ceasefire and try to end the conflict with as few casualties as possible and with the best prospects for the future," Orban added.