Cuba to re-submit resolution against US embargo to UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, October 19. /TASS /. Cuba will submit a resolution against the US embargo to the UN General Assembly for the 32nd time on October 30, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ernesto Soberon Guzman told TASS against the backdrop of the ongoing multi-year US economic embargo.

According to him, the first time the resolution was supported by 59 countries, today the number of states voting for its adoption has grown to 187. "On October 30, we will present a resolution against the embargo for the 32nd time. 187 countries support our resolution and demand that the embargo be lifted. Unfortunately, nothing happens because the decisions of the UN General Assembly are not binding," he said.

He stressed that the role of the UN General Assembly needs to be reformed so that its decisions have a real impact. "We have the support of most countries and people around the world, but there are no practical changes. This is one of the problems that needs to be solved so that the General Assembly plays a key role in the implementation of its decisions," Guzman said, adding that the embargo imposed by the United States has had a serious impact on the country's economy.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of US property on the island, after which it announced a trade and economic embargo. In December 2014, then-President Obama acknowledged that Washington's previous policy towards Havana was not working and announced a move towards normalizing bilateral relations and easing sanctions. In 2015, the Obama administration announced the removal of Cuba from the US list of states - sponsors of terrorism.

The rapprochement between the two countries stalled after Republican Donald Trump took office in January 2017. He tightened travel rules for Americans to the republic and imposed a ban on doing business with organizations controlled by the Cuban military. The Trump administration also reinstated Cuba on the list of states - sponsors of terrorism. The Biden administration then said it will review the policy toward Cuba, but has yet to remove the country from the list.