Russia performs 95% of trading operations with partners in national currencies — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. Russia did not abandon the dollar as a universal currency but was denied in using it, and 95% of trading operations with partners are now in national currencies, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the heads of leading BRICS media.

"As regards finances, we did not give up the dollar as the universal currency; we were denied of using it. But now 95% of the whole Russian foreign trade is being made with our partners in national currencies. They did it by their own hands," Putin said.

Western countries thought that "everything will collapse" in Russia when abandoning the dollar use, the president said. "No, nothing collapse - [it is] developing on a new base," the Russian leader stressed.