No plans to join NATO, send weapons to Ukraine, says Serbian deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Belgrade has no plans to join NATO or send weapons to Ukraine, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

"Serbia, led by [President Aleksandar] Vucic will not introduce any sanctions on Russia. Nor will it sell weapons, ammunition and other things like that to Ukraine. It will do nothing to worsen Russia’s situation. Serbia is Russia’s friend. We continue to maintain military neutrality. We will not join NATO," he pointed out in an interview with Russia’s Zvezda TV channel.

According to Vulin, Belgrade is unwilling to join the anti-Russian hysteria. "We won’t ban Russians from speaking their language. We won’t stop teaching Russian history at schools," the Serbian deputy prime minister noted.

"Without the victories that Russia achieved in the past centuries, Serbia would not have existed. If Russia loses this global conflict, Serbia will face hard times. We share a common past and we see each other in the future," Vulin said.