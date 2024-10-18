MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky believes that EU countries will take over the aid for Ukraine, if the United States stops it after the presidential elections.

According to Zelensky, EU leaders spoke in favor of a backup plan in case the US’ policy changes.

"Everyone is concerned over the outcome of the US presidential elections, and I was very pleased yesterday that key EU leaders, whom many things depend upon, said: ‘We must account for a plan B in case if, for example, America changes its policy, we must [be prepared to] take over the entire burden," he said during a televised press conference.

When a reporter asked Zelensky if the West could get tired of supporting Ukraine, Zelensky said: "We won’t let them get tired, we don’t have such right, this is our obligation."

Previously, Ukrainian Permanent Representative to NATO Natalya Galibarenko said that Ukrainian authorities hope to receive an invitation to the alliance before US President Joe Biden’s term expires. During the debate with Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris on September 10, Republican Candidate Donald Trump criticized Biden for the lack of contacts with Russia on settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, saying that the conflict must be stopped as soon as possible. Previously Trump has repeatedly promised to settle the Ukrainian conflict even before his inauguration, which will take place on January 20.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin named four preconditions for negotiations with Ukraine, which include the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s abolition of NATO membership aspiration. According to Putin, Russia considers it necessary to ensure Ukraine’s non-aligned and non-nuclear status, as well as the withdrawal of all Western sanctions.