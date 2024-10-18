Hamas Rafah battalion commander killed in Israeli attack that eliminated Sinwar

CAIRO, October 18. /TASS/. Hamas has said that a field commander of one of its large armed units was killed in Israel’s attack that claimed the life of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"We confirm that Mahmoud Hamdan, commander of a Hamas battalion in a Rafah neighborhood, was killed in the clash with [Israeli] occupational forces in the Tell al-Sultan neighborhood," Hamas said in a statement, adding that the man "was accompanying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar."

The Israeli army’s press service said on Thursday that Sinwar had been killed during an Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16. The country’s authorities consider him one of the main organizers of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Sinwar’s death was officially confirmed by Hamas on October 18. According to the Al Hadath television channel, three commanders of Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, were killed along with Sinwar.