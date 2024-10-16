MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The leader of the Kiev regime, Vladimir Zelensky, appears to be presenting as his peace plan a continuation of the US-backed policy of fighting to the last Ukrainian, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There has been talk for many weeks about some mythical peace plan… Most likely, it is the same American plan to fight to the last Ukrainian, which Zelensky has disguised and called a ‘peace plan,’" the spokesman said. "There is no other plan," Peskov added.

The spokesman emphasized that there are still possibilities for a peaceful resolution under specific conditions. "A truly peaceful plan may exist for Ukraine," Peskov stated. "This would involve the Kiev regime recognizing the futility of its current policies, coming to terms with the need for a more realistic approach, and understanding the underlying causes that led to the ongoing conflict."

The spokesman stated that he had not yet heard or seen Zelensky's speech in Ukraine's parliament, and would therefore comment on it at a later time. Zelensky is addressing the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, marking the first time he is publicly presenting his "plan" in parliament. Key provisions of the plan, however, have already surfaced in the press, revealing Zelensky’s proposals to invite Ukraine to NATO, strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons, and step up arms supplies to Kiev.