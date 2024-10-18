Chinese president to attend BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 — MFA

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazan to participate in the 16th BRICS Meeting of State Leaders to be held on October 22-24," the spokeswoman’s statement, published on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, reads.

On September 12, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Chinese President Xi Jinping had accepted an invitation to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan.