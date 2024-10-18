BRICS countries showing interest in Northern Sea Route — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. Projects of the North - South transport corridor and the Northern Sea Route are being implemented at the BRICS level in particular, and many BRICS members showing interest in the Northern Sea Route, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the heads of leading BRICS media.

BRICS have plenty of projects in the infrastructure development sphere but transport corridors are the most notable, Putin said. "We are doing [everything for their implementation] with many our partners showing interest, including readiness to take part in financing," the Russian leader said.

Much is being done for operations of the Northern Sea Route. "This is a global route and a lot of countries - BRICS members showing high interest in it," the Russian president noted.