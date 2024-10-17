Iran to respond 'painfully' if Israel attacks its facilities — commander-in-chief

DUBAI, October 17. /TASS/. Tehran intends to respond "painfully" to Israel if it attacks Iranian facilities, the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems will not help, Lieutenant General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran's elite military units), said.

"You know that when we say something, we do it. If you strike any of our facilities both inside Iran and in the region, we will respond painfully," Salami said, addressing Israel. According to the commander-in-chief, Iran can easily deal with the THAAD systems and Israel should not rely on them because Tehran knows all the weaknesses and vulnerabilities of this technology.

Recalling Operation True Promise-2 (a massive missile strike on Israel on October 1 in response to the assassination of key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRGC), Salami emphasized that it was only a warning for Israel to "learn a lesson." "On the issue of strikes against Israel, we will not have an exchange of pleasantries," the Iranian defense official added.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Hebrew warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up. On October 15, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant promised that Iran would be attacked soon and it would be a "precise and deadly response."