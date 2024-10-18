Biden warns of 'difficult winter' in Ukraine conflict

BERLIN, October 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has warned that a "difficult winter" is coming, speaking about the Ukraine conflict.

"We’re headed into a very difficult winter," he said, speaking in Germany, according to the broadcast on the White House website.

At the same time, the US leader promised to provide Kiev with support until Ukraine achieves "a just and durable peace."

Earlier, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Biden could not resolve the conflict in Ukraine.