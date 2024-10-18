Zelensky's 'Victory Plan' speaks to his wishful thinking — expert

SHANGHAI, October 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's initiatives taken in order to end the conflict speak to his wishful thinking, Wang Wen, the executive dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China (RDCY), told TASS.

"China sincerely hopes that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be over as soon as possible, but the motivation for ending it should be based on both sides' consensus on the goals of a ceasefire and compromise in their mutual interests. It is impossible for the concerns of either side to outweigh those of the other, let alone for one side to win. From this perspective, the initiatives Zelensky has taken over the past year, starting with the organization of the so-called peace summit and ending with today's 'Victory Plan,' speak to his wishful thinking. Even in Ukraine, people are ridiculing him," the expert said, adding that many people in China also find the plan "ridiculous and absurd."

On October 16, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky presented his "Victory Plan" in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament). Among other things, Zelensky wants an immediate invitation to join NATO, authorization for strikes with long-range projectiles deep inside Russia, and to be able to use European air defenses to protect Ukrainian territory. The plan also envisages the post-conflict reconstruction of the country with Western assistance and the deployment of a Western missile deterrence package on Ukrainian soil. There also are secret clauses, which have been submitted only to NATO countries with significant military capabilities.