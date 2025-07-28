IN BRIEF: What is known about ceasefire agreement between Cambodia, Thailand

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told a news conference after the Thai-Cambodian talks in Kuala Lumpur that the sides had agreed on an immediate ceasefire, with will take effect at 00:00 local time on July 29 (5 p.m. GMT on July 28).

TASS has collected the main information about the situation.

About the agreement

Talks between the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai and the head of the Cabinet of Cambodia Hun Manet on the settlement of the border conflict took place in Malaysia.

Thailand and Cambodia are ready to cease hostilities, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

The ceasefire will come into force at 00:00 local time on July 29 (5 p.m. GMT on July 28).

China facilitated political settlement of the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, according to the joint statement issued after the talks in Kuala Lumpur.

US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland that the Thai-Cambodian border dispute had been settled thanks to the US mediation.

Background of the current escalation

Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have been escalating since an armed incident on May 28, when Thai troops reportedly opened fire on a Cambodian military outpost in the village of Techo Morokot, located in the disputed area between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province.

One Cambodian soldier was killed and several others were wounded.

On June 2, 2025, Cambodia announce plans to refer the dispute over the territorial affiliation of the areas of Mambay and in the vicinity of the Ta Krabey, Ta Moan Thom, and Ta Muen Toch temples, left over from the times of French colonial rule in Indochina, to the UN International Court of Justice.

Thailand opposed the move and unilaterally closed all border checkpoints with Cambodia. Phnom Penh responded reciprocally.

Thailand accused Cambodia of planting anti-personnel mines in border areas.

Cambodia denied its responsibility for the blowing up of three Thai soldiers, saying that they deviated from the safe patrol routes.

On July 23, Thailand decided to lower the level of its diplomatic relations with Cambodia.

In response, Cambodia downgraded diplomatic relations with Thailand to the lowest level, the Cambodian Fresh News portal reported.

Armed clashes were reported from the disputed border area in the Oddar Meanchey province at about 7:30 a.m. (0:30 a.m. GMT).

The Thai military said that had deployed fighter jets to hit Cambodia’s positions to retaliate shelling attacks from heavy weapons on dwelling houses and hospitals in Thailand.

The Cambodian defense ministry pledged that its army acted in self-defense repelling the invasion of Thai troops.

Consequences of the conflict

At least 14 civilians and eight soldiers were killed, 140 more people were wounded, the Thai government said.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 70 were wounded after Thailand’s attack on Cambodia’s Pursat province, the Khmer Times newspaper said, citing the country’s national defense ministry.

Nearly 300,000 people on both sides had to flee their homes as a result of the conflict, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said.