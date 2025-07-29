LONDON, July 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky made a huge mistake by passing a law stripping the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) of their independence, former British Ambassador to Russia Anthony Brenton, who served in the country in 2004-2008, told TASS.

"We saw Zelensky make his announcement about the anti-corruption bodies, which is obviously a huge mistake. And he is already starting to back away from it and to look for ways of getting parliament to pass a law which guarantees the independence of those bodies," the former diplomat said.

Commenting on media reports about the European Commission (EC) threatening to completely suspend financial aid to Ukraine over pressure on anti-corruption institutions, Brenton suggested that the warning was aimed at members of the Verkhovna Rada, to push them to pass the necessary law restoring the status quo.

"I would guess that what the European Commission is up to is making it clear to the Rada that if they want continuing EU financial support, they have to pass the necessary law. Everyone is basically on the same side, except for the corrupt people in Ukraine. I think this can be sorted out," Brenton added.

Describing London’s reaction to Kiev’s actions, Brenton noted that the UK had immediately made it clear it was "as annoyed by Zelensky’s original announcement as lots of other people are."

The situation with NACB and SACPO

Vladimir Zelensky has long tried to establish control over NACB and SACPO, but they remained independent. On June 23, NACB filed corruption charges against Alexey Chernyshov, who at that time served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine. Chernyshov is considered a very influential figure in Zelensky’s circle, and this has escalated the conflict. According to the opposition-minded deputies, anti-corruption authorities could soon bring charges against other persons close to Zelensky.

On July 21, the Security Service searched NACB employees, and came to SACPO with an inspection. The next day, the Rada, where the majority of deputies belong to the Zelensky-controlled party, adopted a law to eliminate the independence of NACB and SACPO. That evening, about 2,000 Kiev residents took to the streets to rally against the decision. Rallies were held in other cities. However, Zelensky signed the law, which came into force on July 23 triggering new protests.

Kiev was also criticized in the West for the decision. In this situation, Zelensky changed his position and already on July 24 submitted to parliament a bill on the so-called strengthening of the powers of anti-corruption bodies, which, in fact, reversed the previous decision to limit the independence of NACB and SACPO. At the same time, in six months, according to the draft law, the SBU will inspect the employees of these agencies.