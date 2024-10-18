China buys Russian energy resources with pleasure — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. Russia ranks fourth by its share in the trade turnover of China and China is buying Russian energy resources with pleasure, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the heads of leading BRICS media.

"China is our top trade and economic partner but the share of Russia is growing. Russia’s share at present is fourth in the trade turnover of China. This is significant for everyone, we measure every step very attentively. Chinese partners are buying Russian energy resources with please; this is the most reliable source of Russia," Putin said.

"As regards such BRICS members as China, India, Brazil and South Africa, certainly, growth of the economic potential will be accompanied also by growth of their influence in the world," the head of state added.