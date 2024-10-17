Israeli military uses phosphorus munitions against refugees in Gaza — TV

DUBAI, October 17. /TASS/. Phosphorus munitions were used when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) delivered a strike on northern districts of Gaza City, including on a school building that was converted into a refugee shelter, the Al Mayadeen television reported.

A fire broke out in the building, but no information on casualties is available at this point.

Earlier, the channel reported intense Israeli bombing of the city’s southwestern districts. An unknown number of people were wounded, but the precise death toll is unknown at this point.