Arab countries not letting West muddy relations with Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Even with the West breathing down their necks, Arab countries have adopted a balanced stance in global politics and relations with Russia, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said at the IV Forum of the Federation of rectors of Russian and Arab universities.

"In the context of the escalating confrontation with the collective West, our partnership with the Middle East and North Africa takes on particular importance," he noted. "Despite the unprecedented pressure from the US and the European Union, the Arab states have adopted a balanced and responsible position both in bilateral relations with Russia and on international platforms, which meets their national interests as well."

The senior diplomat emphasized that the Arab countries have always been regarded by Russia as "a natural ally, playing a significant role in global affairs and possessing vast cultural, economic and political potential."

"Strengthening a trustful dialogue and diverse mutually beneficial cooperation with each Arab country, as well as with the existing interstate associations in the Middle East and North Africa, is a priority for Russia," Bogdanov stressed. "It is well recognized in the region that our country is now defending the principles of a just world order based on national sovereignty and equity in the face of the neo-colonial ambitions of the powers whose predatory habits Arabs have long been familiar with. Russian diplomacy will further work in close coordination with its Arab partners to make the Middle East a safe, stable and prosperous region. We will continue to assist in overcoming crisis situations in this strategically important region of the world and will contribute our utmost to the post-conflict reconstruction of the affected countries."

The diplomat touched upon cooperation in higher education, noting that this year saw Russia welcome a record number of foreign students to the country, upwards of 355,000. "Thousands of students come to us from Egypt, Morocco, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Algeria, Jordan and other Middle Eastern and North African countries," he stated. "We welcome them and provide many of them with the opportunity to study free of charge at the expense of the state as part of the quota system established by the Russian government.".