Lavrov slams Kiev’s statements about developing nuclear arsenal as reckless

ISTANBUL, October 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov views statements coming from Kiev about developing nuclear weapons as soon as possible as insane.

The minister was commenting on Western media reports citing Ukrainian officials as saying that Kiev can create nuclear arms within several weeks. "These are madmen and, anyway, nothing will ever come of this. As far as I know, he (Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky - TASS) has already backpedaled. He might have woken up on the right side of the bed this time," he told a news conference.

"You could spend an eternity analyzing what this man and his team say, but we realize that such attempts are in vain, unnecessary, and even counterproductive," Lavrov stressed.

Zelensky told a news conference in Brussels on Thursday that Kiev having nuclear weapons is the only alternative to its NATO membership. The Bild newspaper said later, citing a source, that Ukraine’s authorities are looking at rebuilding the country’s nuclear arsenals. After that, Zelensky said at a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Ukraine is not going to develop nuclear arms.