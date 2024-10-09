Discord deals with blocking in Russia, Turkey — company

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Discord platform is aware of reports on inaccessibility in Russia and Turkey and the company is dealing with the situation, according to the notice posted on the web portal for Discord accessibility tracing.

"We are aware of reports of Discord being unreachable in Russia and Turkey. Our team is investigating these reports at this time," the notice reads. The situation with the connectivity for Russia and Turkey is called the "unresolved incident."

The Russian telecom and media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked the platform in the territory of Russia because of violation of legislative requirements by the company. The reason of blocking in Turkey was the refusal of Discord’s management to furnish data to security services.