Russian companies interested in cooperating with Ethiopia — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. Russia and Ethiopia, which is the BRICS member since January, have traditionally good ties, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the heads of leading BRICS media.

"We have traditionally deep relations - both spiritual and humanitarian ties are very good," the Russian president said. "Many our companies showing interest in working in the Ethiopian market. These are energy, machine-building companies," Putin noted.

"I would like very much that all plans we talked about with Prime Minister [of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed] are implemented," the Russian leader said. "We will do everything for that from our side," he added.