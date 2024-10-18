Hezbollah fires long-range rockets at Zvulun neighborhood north of Haifa

BEIRUT, October 18. /TASS/. The Shiite organization Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on the Zvulun industrial district, located north of the Israeli port city of Haifa, according to a communique released on its Telegram channel.

"Islamic resistance units fired long-range rockets at the Zvulun area north of Haifa, where Israeli Rafael military facilities are located," the statement reads. "The operation was carried out in response to the deaths of civilians during the air raids." No information about the consequences of the attack was provided.

Earlier, Hezbollah's operational command stated that "the transition to a new phase of hostilities will involve the use of precision missile weapons and new types of unmanned aerial vehicles that have not yet been deployed in attacks on Israeli targets."

The Shiite organization claims that since the start of the Israeli ground operation on October 1, its fighters have killed 55 enemy soldiers and officers, wounded 500 others, destroyed 20 Merkava tanks, several armored vehicles and personnel carriers, and shot down two Hermes 450 drones.