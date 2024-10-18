Vessel capsizes on Russia’s Far Eastern island of Sakhalin, killing two — investigators

KHABAROVSK, October 18. /TASS/. A cargo ship capsized in the port of Korsakov on Russia’s Far Eastern island of Sakhalin, killing two people, the regional branch of the Investigative Committee reported.

"According to preliminary information, on October 18, 2024, a cargo ship capsized in the port of Korsakov on Sakhalin. There were seven crew members on board. As a result of the incident, two people died and one was hospitalized. Search and rescue operations are underway to locate four people," investigators said.

According to them, the capsized vessel is the Grigory Lovtsov cargo ship, which was transporting crushed stone and sand. It capsized due to overloading. This is not the first time that this ship was in distress. In January 2022, its crew was evacuated by an Emergencies Ministry helicopter. In the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk, twenty kilometers from the Shantar Islands, the ship was trapped by ice and could not move.