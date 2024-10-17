Lavrov arrives in Istanbul for 3+3 format meeting on Transcaucasian Region

ISTANBUL, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Turkey to take part in the meeting of the 3+3 platform (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia - Russia, Turkey, Iran) on South Caucausus.

The airplane of the top Russian diplomat landed in the Istanbul airport, TASS reports.

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran and Russia would take place in the forthcoming meeting, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Findan said. Georgia elected not to take place in the meeting, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov will held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.