One Direction’s former member Liam Payne falls to death in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, October 17. /TASS/. A former member of UK pop band One Direction, Liam Payne, fell to his death from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, said Alberto Crescenti, the director of Buenos Aires city public emergency medical services system (SAME).

"At 5:04 p.m. [local time, 8:04 p.m. GMT], we were informed about a man lying in the hotel's inner courtyard. Ambulance arrived seven minutes later, but the man pronounced dead at the scene. Later, we learned that he was a musician," he told the TN television channel.

Payne was 31 years old.

According to the report, Argentinean police received a phone call about a man behaving aggressively in the same hotel prior to the tragedy. It is not immediately clear whether the two incidents are connected.

One Direction, founded in 2010, rose to global fame with its debut album, Up All Night, which topped the charts worldwide. The band has been on hiatus since 2016.