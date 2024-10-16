Ukrainian troops sent to areas seized by Russia to become 'cannon fodder,' POW says

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian commanders treat their own troops as "cannon fodder," signing their death certificates by sending them to settlements already liberated by the Russian army, a captive Ukrainian soldier said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"They send us to take positions at the very last moment. The settlement has already been seized [by Russia] but they will still send us there, condemning us to become cannon fodder," Pyotr Dudyak noted.

According to the soldier, retreating from the settlement of Karlovka was especially hard for him and his fellow servicemen. "It was difficult to withdraw from Karlovka, very difficult. <...> No one told us anything. No one showed us a way out. We were just left behind to die," he added.