DONETSK, October 17. /TASS/. The deputy commander of a 59th separate motorized infantry brigade company of the Ukrainian armed forces and his assistant have been shooting Russian prisoners of war (POWs), a captured serviceman of the brigade, Konstantin Kolesnikov, told TASS.

"I saw them commit frightening, horrible things. Among the people doing it were <...> the deputy commander with the call sign Dokh and an ordinary serviceman, an assistant with the call sign Nemets (German). For instance, this Nemets shot prisoners of war, just like me now. No one ever hit or abused me throughout all this time. They gave me a chance to survive. If someone is wounded, they provide medical assistance," the captive said.

He urged his fellow soldiers to surrender and stressed that in the current conditions this is the only way for the Ukrainian soldiers to survive.

Kolesnikov surrendered as a POW in the area of the village of Pervomayskoye in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in January 2024.