US sanctioned three companies, individual, for alleged development of Russian drone

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. The United States included into Russia-related sanction lists one individual and three companies, alleged by Washington to be related to development of a drone used in the special military operation in Ukraine, said Matthew Miller, the Spokesperson of the US Department of the State.

" The United States is today imposing sanctions on three entities and one individual involved in the development and production of Russia’s Garpiya series long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which has been deployed in <…> Ukraine," Miller said. The UAV was allegedly designed and developed in China in cooperation with Russian defense companies, he noted.

Two Chinese companies, one Russian firm and one Russian national were blacklisted.

Press secretary of the Embassy of China in Washington Liu Pengyu told TASS earlier that the US "is spreading disinformation that China is providing military support to Russia." The economic and trade cooperation between China in Russia "is not aimed against any third party," he added.