MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake has been recorded off the US coast, the US Geological Survey reported.

According to the agency, the earthquake struck 124 kilometers southwest of the city of Coos Bay in Oregon, which has a population of about 16,000. The epicenter was at a depth of ten kilometers.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami threat was announced.