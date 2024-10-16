NATO cannot confirm reports about DPRK troops’ involvement in special op — Rutte

BRUSSELS, October 16. /TASS/. NATO is unable to confirm the reports in the Ukrainian media that North Korean servicemen are involved in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"We have no confirming reports, but we believe that the DPRK is already supporting Russia's military efforts in technical terms," Rutte said, answering questions from South Korean reporters. At the same time, he called on South Korea to intensify its support for Ukraine.

Previously, Ukrainian mass media started disseminating reports claiming that North Korean servicemen are getting ready to take part in the special military operation, but these reports have not been confirmed by reliable sources.

On October 10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that media claims regarding the involvement of North Korean servicemen in the special military operation look like yet another hoax. South Korean Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun was the one who claimed that North Korean troops could be sent to Ukraine. He made this remark, commenting on the partnership treaty between Moscow and Pyongyang.

On June 19, Russia and North Korea signed a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership, which implies provision of military aid in case of a defensive war. Answering questions on this issue, Putin noted that the Ukrainian regime initiated its aggression against Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics before they acceded to Russia, and the treaty is not retroactive. In addition, he pointed out, Moscow does not require anyone’s aid in the special military operation.