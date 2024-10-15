MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s total losses in the Kursk Region have exceeded 23,150 military personnel killed and wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost more than 200 servicemen.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled eight enemy counterattacks towards Zeleny Shlyakh, Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka and Russkaya Konopelka.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Novy Put, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- Russian servicemen hit concentrations of enemy manpower and hardware near 19 localities in the Kursk Region.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 200 men, four armored vehicles, including a tank, an armored combat vehicle and two armored personnel carriers, including one US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, as well as three mortars, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher and two automobiles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 23,150 troops, 158 tanks, 72 infantry fighting vehicles, 100 armored personnel carriers, 918 armored combat vehicles, 632 automobiles, 189 artillery pieces, 37 multiple rocket launchers, including nine HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 48 radar stations, nine counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 22 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 engineering demolition vehicles, one UR-77 mine-clearing unit, and three armored repair and recovery vehicles.

Alaudinov's statements

- The front of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk area may collapse within a month, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

- He called reports about the shooting of Ukrainian military personnel while surrendering in the Kursk Region a fiction.

- The Russian military must encircle and eliminate the Ukrainian servicemen operating in the Kursk Region, he noted.

Evacuation of residents

- Russian servicemen have transported 39 residents of the border areas of the Kursk Region to safe places over the day, the press service of the regional government said.

- The department specified that, since mid-September, the Russian military has rescued a total of 398 people, 194 of whom had been reported missing by their families.