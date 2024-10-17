Russia’s ruling party leader says US political traditions should be treated with respect

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The leader of the ruling United Russia party, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that although some of US political traditions may seem hilarious to an outsider, they should nevertheless be treated with respect.

"We are now eager to watch, for example, how [Republican contender] Donald Trump is debating with [US President Joe] Biden or his successor [Vice President Kamala Harris]. In my opinion, US traditions have lots of aspects that may seem hilarious or funny to us, but it’s their traditions and they should be treated with respect," Medvedev said at a meeting with heads of United Russia’s regional branches.

"They may also dislike something about our [political life] as well," he added.