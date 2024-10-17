'Deterrence package' in Zelensky's plan means deploying Western missiles in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, October 17. /TASS/. The non-nuclear strategic deterrence package envisaged in the "Victory Plan" for resolving the Ukrainian conflict means the deployment of Western missiles in Ukraine, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky stated at the Meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

"It is about the appropriate missile package. And we will provide all the details to our partners who can make this happen. These are the United States, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy," he said, commenting on the relevant paragraph of the "Victory Plan."

Zelensky also reiterated his call to immediately invite Ukraine to join NATO, but quickly backtracked saying that "membership would follow later."

On October 16, while presenting his "Victory Plan" to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament), Zelensky suggested that the West deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on Ukraine’s territory, but did not explain what exactly the "deterrence package" should include.

Ukraine has been unsuccessfully trying to secure a decision on Western weapons strikes deep inside Russia for months. Following the announcement of Zelensky’s ‘Victory Plan,’ NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that he could not yet speak of its full support.