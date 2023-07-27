US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. Sources in US intelligence think that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has been thwarted while US authorities do not know what to do about Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky next, US Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in an article published on the Substack platform.

"Zelensky has no plan, except to hang on. It’s as if he’s an orphan - a poor waif in his underwear - and we have no real idea of what Zelensky and his crowd are thinking," the source told Hersh.

According to the intelligence source, Ukraine has "the most corrupt and dumbest government in the world," while "Biden’s support of Zelensky can only come from Zelensky’s knowledge of Biden, and not just because he was taking care of Biden’s son."

On February 8, Hersh published an article claiming, citing anonymous sources, that US Navy divers had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the cover of the BALTOPS naval exercise in June 2022, and that the Norwegians then activated the bombs three months later. According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers.

The White House has categorically denied the claims. The New York Times reported earlier, citing American officials, that a certain "pro-Ukrainian group" allegedly had the intention of blowing up the gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany.