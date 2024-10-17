Trump presidency would be 'good for Europe' — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, October 17. /TASS/. It will be "good for Europe" if Donald Trump wins the White House, even if there are some potential economic downsides to him being elected, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told The Pioneer, a German news outlet.

The head of the Hungarian government was interviewed by the outlet during his visit to Berlin on October 14. He called himself the only EU politician who openly supports Trump. "If he wins, it will be good for Europe, for all peace-loving people in Europe," Orban said, recalling the former US leader's record. Under Republican Donald Trump, the international landscape was much calmer than under the current Democratic administration, led by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Hungarian PM said.

However, from an economic point of view, Trump is "not the best option" for Europe, Orban acknowledged, adding that he foresees difficult negotiations on EU-US trade issues if Trump wins the election. "Our interests do not fully coincide," the prime minister reminded.

He expressed confidence that Trump will defend US interests with all his might if he returns to the presidency. "But the question is that Europe must also to be more assertive in its own interests," Orban emphasized.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conducted a ten-day peace mission. He held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on July 2, and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow three days later. On July 8, the Hungarian premier made a trip to Beijing to discuss the Ukraine issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also visited Washington, holding talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit, and met with ex-US President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis. Orban said later that Trump would solve the problem if re-elected US president in November.